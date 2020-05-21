Ghana: Women League Boss Upset As Promising Player Gets Pregnant During Covid-19 Lockdown

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hillary Boateng, Chairperson of Ghana’s Women Premier League Committee, has lamented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, disclosing that a footballer with a promising future has gotten pregnant during the partial lockdown in the country.

Boateng who was speaking to Accra-based radio station, Adom FM, stated that she felt sad after she was told that one of her players is pregnant.

She said: “I felt so sad when I was told one of my girls has been impregnated during the lockdown period, a player very good and promising, and it’s so worrying.

“I will plead with my female footballers not to allow themselves to be used and dumped.”

She also believes that it will be disheartening for the league to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic as the league has enjoyed a good momentum in the beginning.

Boateng said: “The women’s league had a very good first round; it was very exciting, looking at the Southern and Northern sectors. It is even difficult to find clubs who will be relegated and who will not. It will be a huge disappointment.

“Therefore if we are asked to hold on the hype and momentum built until next season, it will mean resuming all [efforts] over again.

“Clubs who have worked hard and are first on their league tables have to start all over again. There will be a lot of disappointing effects on everybody.”