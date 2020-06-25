Ghanaian Government to Rebuild Demolished Nigerian Embassy Building

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government of Ghana has promised to rebuild the demolished Nigerian Embassy in Accra last weekend by alleged private aggressors to its original state.

The country apologised again to the government and people of Nigeria over the demolition of part of its residential Embassy building stressing the Ghana-Nigeria relations was very cordial as it predated the independence of both countries

A statement issued by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Thursday, affirmed that the government was not taking lightly the demolition which was a breach of the Vienna Convention.

“Articles 22 and 30 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations stipulate that the premises of the Mission as well as the private residence of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable.

“Thus, the incident of Friday, 19th June, 2020 constitutes a breach of the Convention,” she said.

She disclosed that the Ghanaian government was taking all measures to mend fences with Nigeria, stressing that investigations were already ongoing into the matter.

The Foreign Minister disclosed that the violation was as a result of a miscommunication between the Ghanaian Lands Commission and the Nigerian embassy in relation to the ownership of the land.

She assured that the premises will be restored to its original state, adding that the perpetrators of the act would not go unpunished to the full extent of the law.

“The Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularize its ownership of the property in question;

“Following the arrest of some persons connected to the breach of the premises of the High Commission of Nigeria, the Criminal Investigation Department will expedite action on investigations, given the delicate nature of the matter and its potential ramifications on Ghana–Nigeria relations;

“The Government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state, as soon as possible;

“In view of the above, the Government of Ghana will actively engage the Nigerian Government at the highest level to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries,” she said.

She further stressed that the Ghanaian government took a serious view of the violation of the diplomatic premises.

“Whilst expressing deep regrets over the incident, I wish to assure the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Government of Ghana will pursue this matter to its logical conclusion and ensure that the perpetrators are sanctioned in accordance with the laws of the land.

“As you are aware, the relations between Ghana and Nigeria predate the independence of both countries and are bound by blood ties.

“Over the years, these relations have been nurtured and have produced excellent cooperation between our two countries manifested by the excellent relations between our current Presidents, President Muhammadu Buhari and President Nana Akufo-Addo, who have spoken on this matter.

“Let me assure the diplomatic community in Ghana, and the High Commission of Nigeria in particular, that the Government of Ghana will not relent on its primary obligation to protect and guarantee the safety of the Members of the Diplomatic Corps,” she said.

She appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the matter. (NAN)