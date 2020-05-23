Ghanaian World War 2 Veteran Walks to Raise Fund for COVID-19 Charities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A World War two veteran from Ghana, Ex-Private Ashiteye Hammond, has decided that he will have to walk two miles a day for a week as part of effort to raise money for coronavirus charities.

The 95-year-old who has walked over 14 kilometres over seven days intend at raising 600,000 dollars to support frontline workers and vulnerable African veterans.

Hammond said: “Today is the third one which I have really enjoyed very very much. I will take this opportunity to appeal to all, everybody to rich and poor in Ghana and Africa as whole, to contribute massively to enable our team, our doctors, our nurses and everybody involved to buy their clothing to enable us to address this issue to kick coronavirus away from Africa.

Today is the third one which I have really enjoyed very very much. I will take this opportunity to appeal to all.

The African Examiner reports that the ambitious journey started on Tuesday may 19, 2020, from Osu in Ghana’s capital, Accra and by Thursday, the war veteran has done six kilometres.

Hammond stated that the war against coronavirus is a war that everyone should join and fight.

He added: “I saw what colonel Moore did in Britain to help the British people, so I sat quietly and thought why, colonel Moore is a veteran, I also am a veteran from Ghana so I decided to do it to raise fund for the whole of Africa.

“We are fighting an invisible war. We went to Burma to fight a physical war where you can see the enemy and plan a strategy how to defeat it. But this one is invisible and so more dangerous. Covid is an enemy but you can’t see it.”

The African Examiner also reports that the money realized from his effort will be used to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 front-line workers and other vulnerable veterans in Commonwealth countries.