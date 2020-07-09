Ghana’s Chief Justice Self Isolates Over COVID-19







By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has gone into self-isolation according to reports and he becomes the latest high-profile personality in Ghana to do so.

In a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo, which revealed that upon the advice of his doctors, the Justice took the decision.

He took the decision on Tuesday and will be working from his official residence henceforth.

“Respectfully, His Lordship the Chief Justice has from 6th July 2020, on the advice of his doctors embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said.

It added: “During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s official residence at Cantoments, Accra.”

African Examiner reports that the coronavirus has hit top government personalities in Ghana in recent weeks.