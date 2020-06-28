Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Climb to 16,742 With 311 New Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana confirmed 311 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, increasing its total caseload to 16,742, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The update also put the number of recovered cases at 12,720, with 463 more recoveries recorded among patients under treatment.

The GHS data added that nine more persons infected by COVID-19 had passed away, bringing the death toll for the pandemic in the country to 112, with 3,910 active cases.

Elementary schools will reopen in Ghana on June 29 for pupils in the final year to write their exit examinations under strict COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Xinhua/NAN