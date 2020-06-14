Ghana’s Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is presently recovering in the hospital.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and he is in a stable condition and he contracted the virus, after his wife and son were both admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of hospital.