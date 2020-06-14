W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ghana’s Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Sunday, June 14th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is presently recovering in the hospital.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and he is in a stable condition and he contracted the virus, after his wife and son were both admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of hospital.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=52806

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Eviction of NIDCOM staff from NCC Complex

advertisement

Advertisement

Classified Adverts