Ghastly Motor Accident Claim 18 Lives In Imo

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway, in Imo State, south East Nigeria, as no fewer than 18 persons reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash involving a heavy duty truck and an 18 seater Hummer bus.

African Examiner learnt that the incident occurred as the heavy duty truck was trying to overtake the bus, leading to the death of the entire 18 passengers, including the driver on the spot.

The road mishap happened at Catering school Junction near Okpokija Junction, in Irete community in Owerri West council Area of the state.

The accident according to an eyewitness, who does not want to be quoted in the print “happened after the truck tried to overtake a commercial hummer bus filled with passengers from Onitsha to Owerri.

“The oncoming heavy duty truck conveying empty containers collided with the hummer bus conveying 18 passengers when it tried to overtake it on the expressway.

He said: “The eighteen passengers on board, plus the driver and the conductor died on the spot as the truck folded the bus.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police public Relations officer, Andrew Enwerem, has confirmed the ugly incident, warning both commercial and private drivers to always be careful and patient whenever on wheel, especially along highways.

Corpses of the victims were latter taken to an undisclosed morgues.

Please follow and like us: