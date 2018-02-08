W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Girl Child Education: Bayelsa Commissioner Commends Ogbia Women

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, February 8th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has commended the women wing of the Ogbia Brotherhood for championing the course of the girl child in Ogbia kingdom.

He gave the commendation on Thursday when members of the group paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Yenagoa.

The Commissioner noted that  their initiative of an Education Endowment Fund for the Ogbia girl child will afford thousands  of indigent  female children in the local government access to quality education.

According to him, their action is in line with one of the cardinal objective of the restoration government of Governor Henry Seriake  Dickson to make education free for all Bayelsa children.

Iworiso-Markson pledged to contribute his own little quota‎ to the Endowment Fund to ensure that the initiative succeeds and called on other privileged Ogbia sons and daughters to do the same.

Iworiso-Markson also thanked the women for the visit  and their support to the Dickson’s administration and equally urged them to continue to play their roles as mothers in the overall development of Ogbia kingdom.‎

Earlier, the national women leader of the Ogbia Brotherhood women wing, Lady Immaculate Amaseimogha while  congratulating Iworiso-Markson, appreciated Governor Dickson for appointing him, describing the Information Commissioner as a thoroughbred professional.

Amaseimogha thanked the governor for the development Bayelsa is experiencing under him and the proposed infrastructure projects in Ogbia local government.

She explained that they decided to come up with Endowment Fund as their own contribution to improve the quality of life of the Ogbia girl child through education.

On her part, Mrs. Regina Agadaga, wife of the National President of the Ogbia Brotherhood said they are proud of Iworiso-Markson as a son of Ogbia kingdom and the good works he has been doing.

Our correspondent reports that the highlight of the meeting was a presentation of a merit award to  the Commissioner for Information for being a good ambassador.

 

