Goje: It’s Now Straight Contest of two Senators, says Ndume

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, June 6th, 2019




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (SMAN) Senate Presidency campaign office says it welcome the news of stepping down of Gombe senator Danjuma Goje, saying the race is now a straight fight between the two main contenders.

SMAN said the development has narrowed down the race presenting senators-elect with a choice between one that would serve the nation’s best interest.

In a statement personally signed by him, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume in Abuja, Thursday affirmed that he is still in the race, adding that the final decision on who becomes the President of the 9th Senate would rest squarely with the Senators-elect.

“Let me assure you that l remain in the race and l’m very optimistic. l have said my prayers. I have implicit faith in God. He is the giver of power. So, there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

“A school anthem says, once to every man and nation, comes a moment to decide… on Tuesday my colleagues will decide. And we believe Allah is on our side.

 

