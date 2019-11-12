Gombe Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gombe State House of Assembly Tuesday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Mr. Shu’aibu Haruna.

Ealier, the house passed ‘vote of no confidence’ on Legislator who hails from Kwami East constituency. He was immediately replaced with Siddi Buba of Kwame West.

Reports said Adamu Pata, a Lawmaker representing Yamaltu East, moved the motion and was seconded by Tulfugut Kardi, from Billiri west.

Pata indicated that he moved the motion in pursuant to section 92 sub section i and ii of 1999 constitution, as amended.

Another Legislator Sadam Bello, representing Funakaye, nominated Buba to replace the former Deputy. He was seconded by Mustapha Usman, representing Gombe South.

The Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim, sworn-in the new Deputy in line with section 94 of 1999 constitution as amended.

After the impeachment which was preceded by deliberation on two bills for the establishment of Contributory Health Management Agency and Hospitals’Management Board, submitted by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya and submission to committees on Health and Finance, the House adjourned sitting to Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Please follow and like us: