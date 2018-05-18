Gombe Police Command Parades 3 Fake Currency Dealer Suspects

GOMBE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Gombe State Police Command has paraded three suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft and dealing in fake currency in the North Eastern State.

While speaking to newsmen, State Commissioner of Police CP, Mr. Shina Olukolu Friday told newsmen in Gombe, the State capital that one of the suspects allegedly belong to a syndicate that specialized in motorcycle theft.

CP alleged that 14 motorcycles were recovered from the suspect, who allegedly confessed to have stolen 17 motorcycles of recent.

Mr. Olukolu added that the rest of those arrested were nabbed in possession of N22.5 million fake currency notes.

The ”operatives at the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (FSARS) Gombe, caught the fake currency dealers during a stop and search operation around Biliri area.

“In the process, the sum of N22.5 million, all in N1,000 notes, were recovered. Investigation is on-going to arrest others involved in the crime,” the CP narrated.

He claimed that during interrogation, one of the suspects said the sum of N22.5m was to be sold for N225, 000 while N100, 000 was sold for N10, 000.

The Gombe Police boss disclosed that the suspect regretted going into fake currency business and advised those still in the business to have a rethink as crime does not pay.

According to Olukolu, another suspect allegedly said he had been in the illegal business for over a year and operated between Gombe and Nasarawa States.

