GOOD NEWS: Lagos Discharges 11 More COVID-19 Patients

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed the discharge of 11 patients who previously tested positive to COVID-19 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said that the patients included two females and nine males, making 18 patients that had been discharged in Lagos since the index case was reported.

He said that the patients were discharged after testing negative two times consecutively to COVID-19.

“Even, as this battle continues, amid so much anxiety all over the world, I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.

“They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families,” he said.

The governor noted that the test results of the patients coming out negative twice was a big assurance that they pose no threat to the community.

“We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment for a disease-free state,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the health workers who took care of the patients, as well as the Emergency Operation Centre, for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting the state in curtailing the spread of the pandemic.

“It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so.

“We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients, so that they can return home to their families and the community.

“I am happy to note the excitement of the patients.

“They are full of gratitude to our dear state that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against this unseen but vicious enemy of mankind.

“The Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team got kudos,” the governor said.

He, however, warned that this was not the time to relax, but to maintain vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that the state was experiencing.

“I, therefore, advise Lagosians to remain steadfast as they stick to the rules of hygiene, we have been told to practise.

“Let us continue to observe Social Distancing.

“Let us remain indoors, shunning the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains made so far in the fight against COVID-19 is not eroded.

“We should shun any gathering for whatever reason at this delicate period,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities, as well as those massing for religious purposes were unfortunate.

“This kind of insensitivity could be a weak link in our collective efforts to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

“The order for law enforcement agents to ensure that residents comply with the directive to stay indoors remains,” the governor added.

He enjoined members of the Organised Private Sector to read the Federal Government’s guidelines on the restriction of movement, so that the directive was not breached in any way.

Sanwo-Olu reassured the citizens that with their cooperation and grace of God, the state would be victorious in its quest to end the pandemic soon./(NAN)