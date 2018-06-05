Gov. Ugwuanyi’s Chief Press Secretary Dies in Indian Hospital

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Government has announced the passing on of Mr. Uwakwe Abugu, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu by the state Commissioner for information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe, said Abugu passed on “yesterday in a hospital in India after a protracted illness.

“The State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi today visited late Abugu’s Enugu residence to condole with the family.

“Late Abugu was appointed Chief Press Secretary in June 2015. Before his appointment, he was the South East Bureau Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, and had also worked with numerous Nigerian national dailies such Vanguard, Guardian, Daily Independent, among others.

According to the statement, “Burial arrangement is to be announced by the family.

Please follow and like us: