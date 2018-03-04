Governor Dickson Cup: 16 Bayelsa Communities Qualify for 2nd Phase

Photo: Governor Henry Dickson

…Organisers Plan to Provide Viewing Centers For Russia 2018 World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sixteen communities in Bayelsa State will on Monday commence a fresh battle in the second phase of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup also dubbed; The Ogbia Challenge.

The communities according to the organizers qualified for the phase two of the tournament which kicked off last week Monday.

The qualifiers in Zone A, Otuabagi Center are Idema, Akipelai, Otuogidi and Oloibiri‎ while those who qualified from Zone B, Kolo Center are Ogbia town, Ewoi, Onuebum and Kolo 2.

The others from Zone C, Otuoke Center are Otuoke, Otuaba, Okiki and Okodi and those in Zone D, Imiringi Center are Otuabula, Obeduma, Ayakoro and Abobiri.

A statement issued on Sunday by the organisers of the tournament said the draws for the phase two will hold at 12 noon today while the matches are slated for 1 to 3pm and 4 to 6pm.

‎Meanwhile, ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, organizers of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup (The Ogbia Challenge) said they were considering the idea of providing viewing centers across communities in the state in conjunction with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information and Orientation.

They explained that the move was part of a bigger plan by the Restoration Government to support and encourage youths in communities to have a sense of belonging and be part of the global football fiesta which kicks off in June.

According to‎ them, the viewing centers will serve as rallying point to foster peace, unity and cohesion among youths and allow for a meeting of minds between them for the overall good of the state.

The viewing centers will also be used to propagate messages of the Restoration Government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson against social vices and redirect their minds away from criminality.

While thanking Dickson for his support and encouragement, especially for the initiative to bring the youths together using the viewing centers, ‎the organizers disclosed that Community Development Committees will also be involved in the sensitization and orientation of the youths during the period.

