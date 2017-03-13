Governor Dickson Eulogizes Retiring High Court Judge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has described retiring Justice Margaret Akpomiemie has a thorough, firm and impartial Judge, whose contributions to the state Judiciary has added value in the administration of justice.

He gave the commendation on Monday, at the public presentation of a book titled, “Selected Judgements of Justice Margaret Akpomiemie,” as part of activities marking her retirement from service at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson, who recalled his early encounter as a Police Prosecutor with the retiring Judge in old Rivers State, said she gave her best in the discharge of her duties, which has earned her many accolades.

The Governor noted that, Justice Akpomiemie exhibited exemplary qualities required of a Judge, particularly in the delivery of judgments bordering on criminal cases.

He also saluted the efforts of Justice Akpomiemie for investing in the education of her children and called on society to emulate her example, as education remains the bedrock of society.

While congratulating Justice Akpomiemie on her 20 years of successful career in the Judiciary, Governor Dickson wished her God’s continued protection and good health in her future endeavours.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Retired Justice Francis Tabai of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, acknowledged the enormity of the task before a trial judge, noting that, the dispensation of justice at the High Court level is more demanding and critical as an error in judgement may not be corrected at the appellate level.

Describing Justice Akpomiemie as a distinguished jurist, Justice Tabai expressed appreciation to the Governor for his support to the Judiciary and stressed the need for the appointment of more judges.

In her key note address, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri, said Justice Akpomiemie was known for her no nonsense attitude and humility, noting that, her retirement has created a vacuum in the state Judiciary.

Also speaking, Justice Akpomiemie described her time in the judiciary as a fulfilling moment of her life and thanked all those who supported her through the years in the dispensation of justice for their encouragement.

According to her decision to put some her landmark judgements in book form was informed by her desire to give back to a system that, gave the opportunity to showcase and practice what she loved.

In their separate goodwill messages, Justice Lucky Boufini and Barrister Sunny Adolor, described Justice Akpomiemie as an amiable and calm woman, even in the face of provocation.

The 441 page book was reviewed by Deputy Director General of the Nigeria Law School, Yenagoa Campus, Prof. Festus Emiri.

Highpoints of the event was the unveiling and lunching of the book as well as the cutting of Justice Akpomiemie’s 65th birthday cake.

