Governor Dickson Mourns Kofi Annan, Wants Him Immortalised

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson on Saturday commiserated with the family of Kofi Annan, the United Nations, the government and people of Ghana on the demise of former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr Kofi Annan at the age of 80.

Annan was the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work winner. Annan made history when he became the first black African to be UN Chief Scribe and served from 1997 to 2006.

Governor Dickson in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, called on the UN to immortalize the “fallen hero”.

The statement also described the passing of the 2001 Nobel Laureate as a great and irredeemable loss to humanity! While stressing that Annan was a global citizen, the Governor prayed God to grant his soul eternal repose.

Dickson said, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Bayelsa State, I express my condolences to the UN, the Government and people of Ghana as well as the family of Mr. Kofi Annan over the passing of the former Secretary General of the UN.

“Annan was forthright, courageous, visionary and intrepid. I remember with nostalgia, how as Secretary-General of the United Nations, he championed the clamour for global peace and worthy causes, one of which was his declaration of American invasion of Iraq in 2003 as “illegal” under international law.

“Similarly, as UN Special Envoy to Syria, he proved that he was a principled diplomat. He resigned from his exalted seat when the Syrian Government refused to implement his six-point plan geard towards the resolution of the crisis in Syria!

“Aside diplomacy, Annan was also a humanitarian who used the Kofi Annan Foundation to champion Human Rights as well as uplift people across the world.

“He led a strong crusade against the HIV/AIDS scourge and was instrumental to the establishment of the social investment fund otherwise known as the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria and the launch of the Millennium Development Goals.”

Please follow and like us: