Governor Dickson Orders Immediate Payment of January Salaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson on Monday directed the immediate payment of January salary to civil servants and political appointees.
The directive was contained in a statement issued to journalists by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson.
The statement noted that the move is in line with the governor’s commitment to ensure the prompt payment of salaries based on the availability of funds.
It added that in 2018 just like last year the government will not delay the payment of salaries, provided monies accrued to the state from the federation gets to it in good time.
While maintaining that the government is fully committed to the welfare of its workforce, the statement solicited their cooperation to enable the restoration administration perform more of its obligation.
