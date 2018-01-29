Governor Dickson Orders Immediate Payment of January Salaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson on Monday directed the immediate payment of January salary to civil servants and political appointees.

The directive was contained in a statement issued to journalists by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson‎.

The statement noted that the move is in line with the governor’s commitment to ensure the prompt payment of salaries based on the availability of funds.‎

It added that in 2018 just like last year the government will not delay the payment of salaries, provided monies accrued to the state from the federation gets to‎ it in good time.‎

While maintaining that the government is fully committed to the welfare of its workforce, the statement solicited their cooperation to enable ‎the restoration administration perform more of its obligation.

