Governor Dickson Spokesman, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, now Commissioner Designate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seasoned media practitioner and public relations expert, Daniel Iworiso-Markson is now a Commissioner designate following his screening and confirmation by members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

‎Iworiso-Markson who appeared before the lawmakers on Thursday brilliantly answered questions put before him to the admiration of all and was therefore cleared and confirmed.

While responding to one of the questions on the report of the low Internet usage in Bayelsa, he said the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is not holistic but‎ however noted that the present administration is doing so much to open more the media space for more participations.

He also while answering another question thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for the opportunity given to him to serve as his spokesman in the last five and half years, stressing that the governor’s generosity has helped him in the effective discharge of his duties.

Before his confirmation, the member representing Ogbia constituency one, Hon. Mieteme Obordo had in a motion urged his colleagues to allow Iworiso-Markson take a bow as he was not a stranger to them just as his capability to deliver as a commissioner was not in doubt.

The only All Progressive Congress (APC) member in the assembly and the representative of Brass constituency one, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli seconded the motion which was unanimously adopted by all the members when the Speaker, Konbowei Benson who presided over the day’s sitting ‎called for a voice vote.

Following his confirmation, Gov. Dickson is expected to swear him anytime soon and assign a portfolio to him, to become the latest member of the State Executive Council (SEC).

