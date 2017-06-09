Governor Dickson Swears in new Special Adviser on Public Affairs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has sworn in veteran journalist and former Deputy Editor of The Sun Newspaper, Mr Daniel Alabrah as his new Special Adviser on Public Affairs.

‎Alabrah who hails from Agbere in Sagbama local government area of the state takes over from High Chief Don Abendego Evarada who has been deployed to another office as Special Adviser on Urban Crime Management.

Dickson charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear and help change the story of the state by showcasing the achievements of the government in all sectors.

He expressed confidence that as a professional, Alabrah will not find it difficult to fit in and blend with other competent members of the media team who have been working so hard to project the image of the government and the state.

The governor told his new aide that one of the unique ‎thing about his government is their style of arriving at a decision which comes after robust arguments and debates.

The new Special‎ Adviser on Public Affairs who once served as the head media and communications of the Presidential Amnesty office in a chat with newsmen, assured the governor of his readiness to add more value to the government by displaying his many years experience in journalism.

