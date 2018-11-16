Governor Dickson Wins Award on Good Governance

….Another Testimonial Of Uncommon Leadership –Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has congratulated Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for the award of Best Governor of the Year on Good Governance given to him by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement said the award is most auspicious in proper evaluation of not only the merit behind it but also the implication for a better society.

He said awards like the New Telegraph award when undiluted, showcases and duly celebrates extraordinariness in leadership and performance, reflecting the critical factor of vision and courage in leadership.

Iworiso-Markson stated that, Governor Dickson deserve to be recipient of such award because of the difference he has brought to governance and his style of leadership that has today made Bayelsa a leading state in Nigeria.

The Information Commissioner noted that everyone who has followed the remarkable turnaround in education, healthcare delivery, infrastructural development and empowerment in the state will agree that Dickson truly deserves to be honoured.

The image maker of the Government stressed that the award and many others he has recieved will continue to encourage the Governor to do more for Bayelsans till he completes his term in office and honourably takes a bow.

“To all Bayelsans, I want to humbly felicitate with you as well as the governor and entire bureaucracy of government on this occasion of the New Telegraph award. It is though a personal award but really embedded in the true value of democratic government, counting on the pivotal role of the people, whose cooperation and dedication ensured the success of government in the new Bayelsa State.

“The impact of the Restoration Government is real. Without doubt, Governor Dickson has made us all proud. And we cannot but notice the way and manner through which he achieved his quiet revolution in the state.

“It is a lesson in effective leadership: liberal, focused, very determined and responsible. His leadership style and understanding of governance have helped in no small way to facilitate this trend of success after success and I think he deserves more accolades.

“We have seen a common trend of innovative leadership, breaking from the past as we know it and establishing fresh template of modern ideals both in policy and programmes to integrate development in the state. We have seen a culture of civilised engagement with the people and even with opposition without recourse to brutality or abuse of office”.

