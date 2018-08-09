Governor Dickson’s Mother Dies at 72

Photo: Late Mrs Gold Coast Dickson

…As Bayelsa Executive Council Mourns

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has confirmed the passing on of his mother, Mrs Gold Coast Dickson. She was 72 years old!

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo said late Mrs Dickson died of cancer at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas where she had been receiving treatment.

Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

Until her last breathe, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

According to the statement, condolence registers have been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor’s residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Funeral details will be announced by the family at a later date!

Bayelsa Executive Council Mourns Death Of Gov. Dickson’s Mother

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Executive Council has expressed shock over the death of Mrs Gold Coast Dickson, mother of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement described her demise as a sad moment for the first family and the state.

Iworiso-Markson on behalf of His Excellency, the Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gborigboha John Jonah (rtd) and other members of the council condoled with Gov. Dickson and the entire Dickson family as well as the people of Toru-Orua in Sagbama local government area.

The Council prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and called on all Bayelsans to put the first family in their prayers, especially at this trying moment.

