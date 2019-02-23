Governor Emmanuel’s Security Aide ‘Abducted’ By Soldiers in Akwa Ibom

AKWA IBOM, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Special Adviser on Security Matters to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, Capt Iniobong Ekong, has been reportedly abducted.

It was gathered that Ekong was picked up midnight Friday allegedly by soldiers, following a purported petition written by the immediate past Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, who confirmed the abduction, said Ekong was picked up at his residence in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

It was gathered that he has been taken to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for interrogation.

The Commissioner, recalled that the military had said it would have no role to play in the elections wondered why it become the duty of the Army to investigate petitions, arrest and detain people

“When has it become the responsibility of the the Army to arrest and detain people” the Commissioner asked.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, when contacted, said the Police was yet to receive such information.

He, however, promised to make necessary contacts and swing into investigations.

Meanwhile, Senator Akpabio had, after voting in his polling unit at Independent Primary School in Essien Udim, Ukana West Ward 2, said as a lawmaker, he would never get himself involved in anything that would bring disrepute to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his reaction to the allegations against him, Akpabio, said that the state PDP-led government was jittery over the elections, denied the claims./ The Punch

Please follow and like us: