Governor Ihedioha Makes More Appointments In Imo

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo on Wednesday made more appointments into his cabinet for the administration of the state.

The names and portfolios of the appointees are contained in statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri.

The new appointees are Prof. Chudi Uwazurike – Special Adviser (Diaspora), Mr Jones Onyereri – Special Adviser (Political), and Mr Jeff Ojinika – Special Adviser (Inter-party).

Others are Dr Sonny Ogulewe – Senior Special Assistant (Admin), Secretary to State Governments (SSG’s) Office, Mr Richmond Osuji – Senior Special Assistant (Rural Development), Mr Anselm Okorie – Senior Special Assistant (SDGs) and Uche Udozor – Senior Special Assistant (Agricultural Development).

Also the appointeees include Mr Abba Chimaraoke – Senior Special Assistant (ICT and e-Governance), Estella Mbadiwe – Senior Special Assistant (Health Services) and Mr Emeka Opara – Senior Special Assistant (Legal Matters).

According to the statement, Mrs Adaora Onyechere is appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Advocacy, while the position of Special Assistant on New Media went to Izuchukwu Akwarandu.

The governor said in the statement that he believed that the wealth of experience of the appointees would add value to the re-building of the state.

He also said the appointments took immediate effect. (NAN)

 

