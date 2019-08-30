W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Ihedioha Orders Okorocha’s Arrest

Friday, August 30th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo state government on Thursday ordered a citizen’s arrest against Sen. Rochas Okorocha, over alleged assault on a government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence.

Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.

A video, trending online on Thursday, captured some thugs beating Ndubuaku at Okorocha’s residence on Spibatt Avenue, Owerri.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the incident to newsmen at a joint news briefing in Owerri.

They announced that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.

They claimed that Okorocha hired thugs to attack Ndubuaku, who doubles as Special Adviser to Gov. Emeka Ihedioha on Security matters.

They said that the former governor would be arrested and prosecuted anytime he entered the state.

 

