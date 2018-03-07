W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Obiano Sacks 18 Commissioners, Other Political Appointees

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, March 7th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, has sacked 18 of his  commissioners in a major cabinet shake up.

The announcement made on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital  also affected some political appointees in various ministries, departments and agencies.

In a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobeluin, the governor  directed the affected appointees to hand over any project/vehicles in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018.

The memo reads: ”His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servant, heads of MDAs in the state submit their handover notes/reports on or before Friday 16th March, 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most Senior Civil Servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.”

“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their Handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG.”

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42906

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/governor-obiano-sacks-18-commissioners-other-political-appointees/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts