Governor Obiano Sacks 18 Commissioners, Other Political Appointees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, has sacked 18 of his commissioners in a major cabinet shake up.

The announcement made on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital also affected some political appointees in various ministries, departments and agencies.

In a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobeluin, the governor directed the affected appointees to hand over any project/vehicles in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018.

The memo reads: ”His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servant, heads of MDAs in the state submit their handover notes/reports on or before Friday 16th March, 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most Senior Civil Servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.”

“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their Handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG.”

