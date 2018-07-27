W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Obiano Threatens to Jail Unrecognized Monarchs

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, July 27th, 2018

From   Ignatius  Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has warned unrecognised traditional rulers  in the state to stop parading themselves as monarchs of their communities, or be ready to go to jail if apprehended.

He gave  the warning  in Amawbia while presenting certificates of recognition to three traditional rulers in the state, insisting that his administration would no longer fold its arms watch some greedy individuals drag the image of the  traditional institution to the mud.

The Governor, who mentioned specifically Awka community where  crisis has been rocking the traditional stool, warned those challenging the recognised monarch in the area, Eze Gibson Nwosu, to desist from such act, as his government would no longer tolerate such rascality.

Obiano, however, urged the  new traditional rulers to endeavour to make  peace and unity key in their respective domains assuring promising  them his administration’s support at all times.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45141

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/governor-obiano-threatens-to-jail-unrecognized-monarchs/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts