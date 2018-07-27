Governor Obiano Threatens to Jail Unrecognized Monarchs

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has warned unrecognised traditional rulers in the state to stop parading themselves as monarchs of their communities, or be ready to go to jail if apprehended.

He gave the warning in Amawbia while presenting certificates of recognition to three traditional rulers in the state, insisting that his administration would no longer fold its arms watch some greedy individuals drag the image of the traditional institution to the mud.

The Governor, who mentioned specifically Awka community where crisis has been rocking the traditional stool, warned those challenging the recognised monarch in the area, Eze Gibson Nwosu, to desist from such act, as his government would no longer tolerate such rascality.

Obiano, however, urged the new traditional rulers to endeavour to make peace and unity key in their respective domains assuring promising them his administration’s support at all times.

