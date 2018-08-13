Governor Obiano’s Media Aide Dies in His Sleep

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Anambra state governor, Willy Obiano on television documentary, Mr. Randie Chima, was at the weekend found dead in his room at Nwakpodulu Avenue, Awka, the Anambra State capital, South-East Nigeria .

It was gathered that the deceased was last seen on Friday evening “hale and hearty”, where he shared drinks with friends before retiring for the day.

African Examiner learnt that some of his neighbours who suspected that something may have gone wrong when they could not see him throughout Saturday, had forced the door to his apartment open, and find him lifeless on his bed.

Reacting to the sad news, on Sunday, a source who craved anonymity said “I’m surprised to hear this story. That Randie is dead. We were together on Friday.

“He was hale and hearty. A good man is gone. Randie exercised almost regularly at Ekwueme square,”

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the story to newsmen Sunday.

According to the Anambra police Spokesman, “There was a report at B Division, Awka that one Randie Chima aged 57 years of Nwakpodulu Avenue and SSA to Anambra State Governor on Audio Visual Productions slept the previous night and did not open his door the next day.

“When the door was eventually forced open, after several knocks by his neighbours, his lifeless body was found lying on the bed.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to B Division Awka led by the DCO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

He disclosed that the corpse had been deposited at a morgue for autopsy”adding that “No marks of violence and no foul play suspected at the moment”.

Mohammed said investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of the governor’s aide.

