Governor Okorocha Threatens to Arrest, Banish Imo Monarch

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Owerri

(African Examiner) – The lingering feud between Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and embattled former chairman, Imo State council of traditional rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, has worsen, as the governor has threatened to arrest and banish the monarch if he continues to parade himself as a traditional ruler of Obinugwu community in Orlu Council Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Tuesday, Okorocha, said that Ilomuanya had since been removed as a traditional ruler and that his tenure in office as chairman council of traditional rulers had since expired

The governor, noted that despite the fact that Ilomuanya had gone to court because of his removal from office, he had been parading himself as a traditional ruler.

Hear him: “I will not hesitate to order for the arrest of Ilomuanya if he continues to parade himself as a traditional ruler in the state”.

But in his reaction, media consultant to Ilomuanya ,Mr. Kennedy Ewueama, said that the ex- chairman of Imo state council of traditional rulers would not be deterred by the governor’s statement

According to him, the Governor had no right to banish anybody and cannot banish or arrest Eze Ilomuanya, adding that this was a matter the Supreme Court had decided and the governor had fully been communicated.

Ewueama insisted that: “Eze Ilomuanya remains the chairman of Imo State council of traditional rulers unless proven otherwise by the court.”

