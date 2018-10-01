Governor Ortom Emerges Benue PDP Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has emerged as the 2019 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue.

Ortom defeated other three contestants; John Tondo, Paul Orhii and Felix Atume at the primary election.

The Chairman, PDP Electoral Panel for the state, Hajia Zainab Maina announced that Ortom scored 2,210 votes to emerge winner, while Tondo got 475 votes and Atume and Orhii polled 44 and 10 votes respectively.

No invalid votes were recorded during the election.

According to her, the election is free, fair, peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

In his acceptance speech, Ortom commended the delegates for re-electing him as the party candidate, adding that he would ensure unity among party members for the progress of PDP.

He promised to carry all aspirants along for growth and development of the state for the future generations to benefit.

Ortom promised to carry all stakeholders along in tackling insecurity in the state in order to ensure safety of lives and property.

He also urged those who lost in the contest to support the party candidates so as to ensure victory in the 2019 general elections.

