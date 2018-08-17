Governor Ortom Victim of Political Witch Hunt, Says Benue Reps Aspirant

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Irked by allegations of financial fraud and ongoing probe in Benue state, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, a PDP House of Representatives aspirant for Gboko and Tarka constituency has strongly defended the governor arguing that he is a victim of political witch hunt as well as 2019 politics.

Mr Ikyur who spoke in Abuja during an interactive sessions with journalists said contrary to what is being portrayed outside the state, the people of Benue state love their governor for protecting their lives, properties as well as their farmlands from the suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

On the issues of salary arrears, Ikyur who is a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ortom on Public Utilities, Environment and Sanitation noted that the governor is only owing 6 months salaries stemming from the backlog he inherited from the last administration, however he is not owing any workers salary in 2018.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals- Media /ITC, Ati Terkula frowned at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s harassment of the state government officials and the probe of security votes of the governor even when the state has continued to experience serious security challenges.

He wondered why the anti-graft agency would be probing the security votes of a incumbent governor when the governor is facing a huge security challenges of protecting lives and properties of the citizens of the state and even when over 312, 000 IDPs are currently in 8 camps in Benue State

Terkula further said that Governor Ortom has performed very well within the limit of the resources at his disposal and despite the numerous security and political persecutions facing him in the state.

