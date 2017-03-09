Governor Ugwuanyi Abolishes ‘Outcast’ Practices in Enugu

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Worried by the havoc being wrecked on parts of the State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu has directed the immediate abolition of all harmful traditional practices, including ‘Osu’ Outcast system that has continued to deprive indigenes of some areas their rights and privileges.

Addressing the people of Obuno Ndi Uno community in Nkanu West council Area of the state, during a protest match on the issue Thursday, Ugwuanyi described such practices as “satanic”.

According to him, on no account would anybody be regarded as a slave in their community either on account of their ancestry or otherwise.

Ugwuanyi noted that the Constitution had placed all Nigerians on equal pedestal, adding that the laws of Enugu State had also abolished all forms of Osu Caste practices in the state.

He said: “Slavery and segregation have been abolished and as far as the State government is concerned, we do not recognise Osu Caste system.

“We operate the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” expressing regrets that such challenges that bordered on dehumanising treatments of fellow indigenes had always emanated from Nkanu clan.

The Governor stressed that the time had come for the people to embrace Christian teachings and eschew all manner of injustice in their lives.

“If you know you are holding anybody down in the name of whatever belief that is not godly, please release such person and let them be free.”

He promised to look into the matter to ensure that the right thing was done, pledging that his administration would not tolerate injustice in whatever guise.

In his remarks earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr. Austin Okoye, had told the Governor that they were at the Government House to plead with the state government to conduct an election which would produce a traditional ruler in their community.

Okoye who is the President-General of the town unions, said the traditional stool had been vacant since 2016 when the former occupant died.

He accused the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter of hobnobbing with an unpopular candidate in the election with a view to imposing him on them.

“We want the state government to come and conduct the election using option A4.

“We are ready to support anybody who wins but we do not want imposition.

“Our community is in trouble. There is high rate of crime because we do not have a traditional ruler.

“We want the Governor to call the commissioner to order and for him to come and conduct the election.” the community leader stated.

