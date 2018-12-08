Governor Ugwuanyi Swears In New Commissioners

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Friday swore in Mrs. Eucharia Uche Offor and Prince Emeka Mamah as commissioners in his cabinet.

Mrs. Offor, who was the immediate past commissioner for finance, resigned her position to contest for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency and lost while Prince Mamah, who served as the former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Sullivan Chime on Transport, vied for the same ticket in Igbo-Eze North/ Udenu Federal Constituency.

Swearing in the new commissioners, Ugwuanyi stated that the decision was “to fortify the machinery of government and further enhance good governance and service delivery in Enugu State”.

He hinted that in furtherance of the above, “measures will soon be taken to fill all existing vacancies in the composition of the boards of various parastatals and establishments in the state”.

Congratulating the newly sworn in commissioners on their “well deserved appointments”, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed confidence that they will deploy their wealth of experience and expertise to add value to the government and governance of the state.

Responding, Mrs. Offor, who spoke on their behalf, expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his administration and the people of Enugu State, pledging their loyalty and commitment to the advancement of peace and good governance in the state.

