Governor Ugwuanyi Threatens to Sanction MDAs for Rejecting Corps Members

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has warned Ministries, Departments and other government agencies MDAs, in the state against rejection of members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC, posted to their establishments, saying his administration will no longer tolerate such act.

Speaking on Monday during the closing ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 NYSC orientation at Awgu, in Awgu council area of the state, the Governor said his administration frowns at such an attitude, which according to him, causes unnecessary inconvenience and hardship to corps members.

He said: “Consequently, government will view with seriousness any reported case of rejection of corps members”.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Joseph Udedi, the Governor noted that the major objective of the NYSC was to foster unity and integration among the diverse nationalities of Nigeria through the youths.

He explained that the state government adopted the policy of engaging a greater percentage of corps members in the education sector with a view to providing a sound educational system upon which its transformation agenda could be realized.

Ugwuanyi however enjoined the Corp members to pursue the realization of this goal in practical terms by adopting their host communities as their home and join in contributing to the community they were posted in the state and assured of adequate security in the state.

The Enugu State Chief Executive had assured that his government would continue to provide the enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities, including regular payment of their allowances.

In a brief remark, the Enugu state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka, had applauded the Corp members for the discipline and commitment they exhibited throughout the duration of the programme, just as he thanked the Awgu local government area, as well as Governor Ugwuanyi for their continuous support to the organization.

He equally expressed appreciation to the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General S. Z. Kazaure, who has been assisting the camp, especially the award of contract for the construction of a commercial standard borehole and reticulation of water to alleviate the perennial water shortage faced in the camp.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that no fewer than 2, 208 corps members, made up of 1080 males and 1128 females participated in the Orientation course.

