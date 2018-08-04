Governor Umahi, APC Set For War Over Use Of Abakaliki Stadium For Political Rally

By Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi state governor, David Nweze Umahi, has advised members of the All progressive Congress APC, to look elsewhere for its Saturday mega rally scheduled to take place at the Abakaliki Township stadium, insisting that the venue would not be available for the opposition party.

He made this known in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, allegedly hiding under the guise that the stadium was undergoing some reconstruction and renovation.

Umahi, has been at logger head with APC chieftains in the state, including the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi , Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonanya Onu, among other key opposition leaders in the area, since he assumed office.

The APC faction loyal to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu had disclosed within the week that it will hold a mega rally at the Pa Ngele Oruta Abakaliki Township stadium to receive some Labour Party LP and All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA defectors ahead of the 2019 general polls.

Speaking to newsmen in Abakaliki, via his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Uzor, the Ebonyi governor, said that the stadium was undergoing serious reconstruction including asphalting and illumination of floodlight.

He stated that the state government brought in investors from China that will upgrade the stadium to more International standards and that any political activity in the place will jeopardize the ongoing work .

According to Uzor, “Abakaliki Township stadium now Pa Ngele Oruta stadium as you all know has been under construction and as I am talking to you the asphalt at the back of the stadium is ongoing and the installation of flood lights and the popular stand is ongoing”.

“The state Governor who just came back from China, brought some investors who are coming to look at the stadium and know how they can upgrade it to more International standards

“Any political activity in that place especially by a particular party that is divided along three different strange lines will jeopardize the construction work in the stadium.

“We believe in accommodating all the different voices especially different parties in the state.

“We don’t want to stifle any opposition; any opposition with credible integrity that wants to do anything is free to do it but as for the stadium, if you notice for sometime, even the state government has not done anything in the stadium because of the work going on there.

“So, I want to use this opportunity to tell the faction of the APC the earlier they start looking for an alternative, the better for them Of course, they have their own stadium at Nkwegu Ugballa.

“The earlier they start looking for alternative, the better for them because that place is a no go area not because they are opposition after all, how many are they? But because we are working at the stadium.

It was also learnt that the Senator Representing Ebonyi South senatorial zone in the State, Senator Sonny Ogbuorji will use the rally to formally declare his intention to contest the governorship position of the State under the platform of the ruling APC.

But despite the Umahi’s objection to the use of the facility the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chika Nwoba has insisted that the party will go ahead and use the township stadium on Saturday.

According to a post made by the party Spokesman in the state on his facebook page, he said, “We are using it and we are here warning the touts who would be sent by the governor or anybody to stop our entry into the facility to please stay at home for their own interest. We will not entertain any nonsense that day”.

“The state government wrote to our great party, the APC this morning saying that the stadium was undergoing reconstruction, a stadium that was used for several events a few days ago.

“So, may it be known to all Ebonyians that the APC Ebonyi state chapter shall be making use of the stadium on Saturday, reconstruction works or not”. Nwoba stated.

