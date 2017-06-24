Governor Wike Dissolves Cabinet

RIVERS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sacked all members of his Executive Council.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, the Governor directed the sacked commissioners to hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

The statement partly reads: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council. The Governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours”.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement, the State’s Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bathuel Harrison, barely 48 hours was sacked, while his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, dropped his resignation letter last Friday.

