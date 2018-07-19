W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governors Meet to Discuss FAAC Deadlock, Minimum Wage, Others

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss matter arising from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deadlock, minimum wage, among other issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the June monthly meeting of FAAC in Abuja ended in a deadlock.

The FAAC monthly meeting is the forum where money is shared among the federal, states and local governments.

Also on the meeting agenda was presentation by the Cheif Executive Officer of EduMarshals, on replicating EduMarshals education project at the state level.

The Postmaster General was also expected to make presentation at the meeting on the Nigerian Postal Service in maximising revenue potential through electronic stamp solution, digital addressing system and addressing verification system.

The governors were also expected to be briefed by World Bank Country Director, Dr Rachid Benmessaoud, on ”the States Fiscal Transparency and Accountability Sustainability (FSTAS) (NAN)

 

