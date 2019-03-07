Governorship Poll: FG Orders Closure Of Land Borders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has ordered the closure of all land borders with immediate effect from 12:00 noon Friday, March 8, 2019.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), said Thursday that the closure is with immediate effect from 12:00 noon Friday, March 8, till 12:00 noon of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

The Minister in a statement by the Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede announced that the measure was taken ahead of Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for this Saturday, March 9.

The development the statement indicated would help to restrict movements across the borders during the elections.

NIS boss therefore urged the public to take note and ensure compliance to the directive.

