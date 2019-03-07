W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governorship Poll: FG Orders Closure Of Land Borders

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 7th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has ordered the closure of all land borders with immediate effect from 12:00 noon Friday, March 8, 2019.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), said Thursday that the closure is with immediate effect from 12:00 noon Friday, March 8, till 12:00 noon of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

The Minister in a statement by the Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede announced that the measure was taken ahead of Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for this Saturday, March 9.

The development the statement indicated would help to restrict movements across the borders during the elections.

NIS boss therefore urged the public to take note and ensure compliance to the directive.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47604

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/governorship-poll-fg-orders-closure-of-land-borders/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

NIGERIA DECIDES

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts