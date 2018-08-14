Grassroot Soccer: ENSFA Calls For Private Sector Participation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state football Association (ENSFA) has urged the private sector to key into the development and promotion of grassroot football in the area, via sponsorship.

It noted that lack of corporate sponsorship had remained a cog in the wheel of progress of grassroot soccer over the years in the state, adding that government alone cannot shoulder such responsibility. “And for us to get to our expected destination, the private sector must come in.

Speaking with Sports Writers in his office at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, shortly at the end of the 2018 finals of the state league put together by ENSFA, the state chairman of the Association, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, regretted that lack of fund has continued to hinder the organization from taking grassroot football to its desired destination.

Ofo, who is also a member of the Nigeria football Federation NFF board, appreciated the Enugu state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment for ENSFA to operate, saying like Oliver Twist, the association is still in dare need of government assistance in many ways, including provision of operational vehicle.

He said, ” I want to use this medium to call on the private sector to key into the sponsorship of grassroot football in Enugu state, because soccer across the globe, including Nigeria, has remained a veritable tool for unity, hence it must be promoted and supported by all.

African Examiner Sports reports that Ingas Football Club from Ngwo in Enugu defeated Inter FC of Newlayout 7-6 in penalty shootout at the final match after they played 1-1 draw during the 90 minutes of regulation time.

The state League was sponsored by chief Ndubuisi Young, owner of “KYC company’, just as the Champions, Ingas team, smiled home with N100, 000 cheque and a giant trophy donated by the sponsor.

Addressing Sports writers after the match, Chairman of Ingas FC Anthony Azubuike, had expressed joy for his club victory, stressing that “I am glad and happy for the players and it showed that hard work pays, because at the beginning of this year we resolved that we are going to win the state league.

“Our mission this year has not come to an end as we are going to prepare well and do the state proud at the play off” stating that he planned to take the club to a higher height and ensure that the players secure a greener pasture sooner than latter.

The club will be representing Enugu state in the Amateur national play off this year.

