Grenfell Tower Fire: Police Confirm 6 Causalities; Predict Death Toll to Rise

Posted by Europe, Featured, Latest News, Uncategorized, World News Wednesday, June 14th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead after in a huge fire which raged through the night in the Grenfell Tower at a west London tower block.

As the Police predict that the toll is most likely to rise, eyewitnesses have also confirmed that victims trapped in the burning Tower, in north Kensington, were heard screaming for help and yelling for their children to be saved.

Firefighters rescued “large numbers”, still, London Mayor Sadiq Khan lamented “a lot” of people were unaccounted for.

The 24-storey block, which is still on fire, looks at risk of collapsing.

Eyewitnesses said they saw lights in the night and thought to be mobile phones or torches – flashing at the top of the block of flats, and trapped residents coming to their windows with some holding children.

It is understood that “several hundred” people would have been in the block when the fire broke out shortly after midnight, and while most of them were sleeping.

Commander Stuart Cundy, of the Metropolitan Police said: “I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days.”

He added it was likely to be some time before police could identify the victims, cautioning that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.

 

