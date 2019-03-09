Group Alleges NDDC, NCDMB Releases Another N1 Billion For Election in Bayelsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board have again been compelled to release the sum of N1 billion for the gubernatorial/House òf Assembly elections in Bayelsa State.

The Secretary General of the Association, Mr. Jasper Timiebi, said in a statement on Friday that the two critical Federal Government agencies have been compelled to again divert N1 billion to fund the election of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Timiebi said that it was indeed curious and sad that scarce funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta were being diverted to pursue the political interest of the ruling political party.

He said that the ACBP would continue to monitor the diversion of public funds by the managements of the NDDC and the NCDMB for political purposes.

Timiebi stressed that a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Indepedent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission would reveal the curious withdrawal of funds from the accounts of the two agencies during the period of the election.

He recalled that the ACBP had earlier raised the alarm that N1.7 billion belonging to the NDDC and the NCDMB were pulled out and given to politicians during the February 23, 2019 Presidential/National Assembly elections.

He said that while the NDDC released the sum of N1.1 bn, the sum of N600 million was withdrawn from the account of the NCDMB to fund the Presidential/National Assembly elections.

He said that investigations conducted by members of the association in the various sectors revealed that the curious withdrawals were inspired by a desperation to take over Bayelsa State for the ruling APC.

According to him, it was part of the group’s discovery that the N1 billion pulled out from the coffers of the NDDC and the NCDMB was meant to fund the Army deployments in Bayelsa during the elections.

He said that while the group was not interested in which of the parties win the election, the diversion of scarce public money to fund the electoral activities of a political party is not only reprehensible but also criminal and should be condemned by all.

He said that association also condemned the heavy militarization of Agbere by the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, who went to the community with over 100 soldiers to disrupt the electoral process.

He noted that those privileged to occupy such public offices should be wary of using their influence to hurt the general good.

