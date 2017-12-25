Group Condemns Killing of 4 Worshipers at Xmas Carol

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killing, Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government area of Kaduna State, describing the incident as ”gruesome, barbaric and ungodly”.

MURIC said Monday in a statement issued by its Director, Prof Ishaq Lakin Akintola that nothing in the divine scriptures teaches the shedding of human blood, saying in particular, people who are in devotion deserve special respect no matter the venue chosen for such religious exercise.

The group charged the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the endless bloodbath in Kaduna State to an end.

In the meantime, MURIC has wished Nigerian Christians a Merry Christmas, noting that the association looks forward to a good relationship between Muslims and Christians.

”We all need peace to go about our individual businesses. We therefore extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours” Prof Akintola stated.

The Muslim rights group also urged all citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity, political stability and economic buoyancy, yet, tasked every Nigerian to pray for enduring peace and work consciously towards achieving it.

