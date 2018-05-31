Group Confers Global Educational Excellence Award on Ex-LG Chairman

Photo: Former Ado Odo/Otta LG Chairman, Rotimi Rahman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Executive Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Comrade Rotimi Rahman, has been honoured with the Global Educational Excellence Award by a leading educational NGO in Nigeria – Academic Excellence Initiatives (AEI).

The award according to a statement signed by the Project Coordinator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi was conferred on the former LG boss, following his ”uncommon contributions in motivating and leading other Executive Chairmen in Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

Specifically, the statement stated that Rahman’s huge investment on education has led to astronomical development; hence, his effort revealed that educational aspect of dividends of democracy has been delivered to some extents by Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government.

Prince Ogungbayi, restated that the Award was bestowed on Rotimi Rahman for leading other Chairmen at uncommon pace to add unprecedented value to the life of innocent students and which he ”is still doing as the Chairman of Ogun State Local Government Service Commission till date compared with other chairmen in Nigeria.”

“At 41, Rotimi has convinced the world that the youth possess outstanding skills required to build a virile nation for us all.” Ogungbayi concluded.

AEI empowers youth nationwide from secondary school level till after graduation from the Tertiary Institutions.

Please follow and like us: