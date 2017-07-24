Group Faults APC Committees on Restructuring, Calls for Review

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed dissatisfaction on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) membership composition of committee to articulate its notion on restructuring and called for review.

The group, according to its Director Prof Ishaq Akintola said its disappointment stems from the ”exclusiveness” of the list.

It therefore asked: ”Where are the proponents of restructuring in the committee? They are not there. Can APC shave a man’s head in his absence?”

”Objectivity demands that at least one or two people from the South East where the call for restructuring and self-determination is loudest should be there. We can understand if PDP Governors from the South East are excluded but at least a state chairman of the APC from the sub-region should have been picked” MURIC observed.

Consequently, it demanded for review of the membership of the committee before its first sitting in the interest of transparency and objectivity.

The organization appealed to agitators who feel genuinely aggrieved to pursue the path of dialogue, noting that the emergence of the ruling party’s restructuring committee was a strong signal that hope is on the way.

The group reasoned that setting up the committee in the first place ”portrays the ruling party as a listening political body” yet, MURIC asserted that the recent agitations which created tension in the country called for ”cautious, objective and patriotic appraisal”.

The nine committee-member headed by the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai comprises: the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Secretary.

