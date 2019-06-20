Group Hails Kyari’s Appointment as New NNPC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group known as South South Reawakening Group ( SSRG), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Mele Kyari as new Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The group stated this in a statement signed by the Convener, SSRG, Mr Joseph Ambakederimo which was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Kyari succeeds Mr Maikanti Baru, who is due for retirement on July 7 at the age of 60.

“As President Buhari begins his second tenure in office, we make bold to say that the future looks good.

“It is glaring that the president has opened the floodgate of appointments with professionals and incorruptible persons to occupy key positions in institutions critical to the economy of the nation.

“This is manifest in the appointment of Kyari as GMD of the NNPC. We applaud the president for the foresight,” the group said.

The group, however, urged the new GMD to justify the confidence reposed in him by transforming the oil sector.

“We urge the new GMD to live up to the expectation of Nigerians by showcasing his skills that he brought to bear in the transformation of the crude oil marketing department.

“Your output in the crude oil marketing department was extraordinary through the use of modern technology and transparency.

“We believe the same strategy will be employed to reposition the NNPC and it’s subsidiaries to place it on the path of profit making like it’s counterparts in other countries,” it said.

SSRG further reminded Kyari to remember that his appointment was coming at a critical time in the volatile global oil industry and called for some level of openness in the operations of the corporation. (NAN).

Please follow and like us: