Group Hails Reps Resolution Against Darlon Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group, The Brass Patriotic Forum (BPF) has commended the House of Representatives for directing the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC to suspend ongoing surveillance contract by some companies including, Darlon Security Services.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Miss Laura Spiff said the suspension of the contract was timely as the overbearing activities of the companies especially Darlon Security Services had became a great cause for concern.

They alleged that as a result of its notorious activities in Brass local government area, a good number of youths have been sent to their early graves.

The group recalled that it was Darlon Security Service through its Brass Coordinator, one Mr Oye, a jail breaker, that mobilised a killer squad to storm a community youth election in Okpoma Kingdom early this year and practically gunned down a youth leader and left several others injured.

According to them, no responsive government will keep mute while a group of renegade with support from a company that is anti-people will go around terrorising its citizens with monies meant for securing oil facilities.

The BPF called on all traditional and community leaders to join hands in putting a stop to the criminal activities of Darlon Security Services, adding that the agreement reached in the Presidential Amnesty Programme was that all pipeline security jobs should be given to the host communities since they know their areas better.

The statement therefore urged the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency order for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer of Darlon Security Services, Mr. David Lyon if he refuses to appear before its Security Committee to clear his company’s name of all the allegations levelled against it.

It also advised those playing politics with such an important security matter to desist and face the true reality of things, realizing that it may turn against them tomorrow.

Please follow and like us: