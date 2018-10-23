Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Destruction of PDP Billboards

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group under the aegies of Enugu State,Youth Coalition for Good Governance, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by members of an opposition political party in the state “to destroy all billboards erected in strategic locations in Enugu by supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government”.

A statement by the group’s coordinator and secretary, Hon. Ikechukwu Ibeh and Engr. Jude Onyema, made available to newsmen Monday in Enugu, claimed that the arrowheads of the plotters had a clandestine meeting in Enugu where it was agreed, among other “nefarious acts”

“To destroy billboards that were “voluntarily mounted by PDP supporters as a way of demonstrating their firm support for the party and its government in Enugu State”.

They added that in the alarm became necessary in view of the level of desperation being exhibited by the opponents of the government and “the need to expose their immoral plan against the administration in the state, which has continued to receive tremendous support and endorsements from the people of Enugu State”.

The group stated that the ulterior motive of those behind the plan, in their usual tradition, revolved around their selfish political interest in 2019 general elections

According to the statement: “they are very perturbed” over the unprecedented solidarity, goodwill and support the state government enjoys from the people as a result of the existing peace, security and good governance in the state.

They, therefore, advised all PDP support groups and residents of the state to be vigilante and report any suspicious movement around the billboards located strategically across the state, to the security agencies for necessary action.

Please follow and like us: