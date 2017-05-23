Guber Candidate Drags Obiano to Court Over N9m Charged for Poster Display

Photo caption: Anambra state governor Willie Obiano

From Ignatius Okpara Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, gubernatorial candidate in the November 18th, 2017 Anambra state governorship election, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, has dragged Governor Willie Obiano and the state government to court over N9 million fee slammed on each aspirant for the display of their campaign posters.

He disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, saying he would not comment much on the court issue because it would amount to prejudicial.

However, he explained that he took the action because the government’s decision was unconstitutional and unconscionable.

According to him, “We are in court, so I won’t want to dwell much on that. But one fact is clear, Obiano cannot intimidate me.

“A leader must see himself as a servant to the people that elected him, he should serve the people well by making them happy for them to repose their confidence in him.

“It is with this mindset that I have come to give Anambra the very best they never had.

“No amount of threat and intimidation can stop this because it must happen by God’s will.”

The Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Jude Emecheta, had announced that aspirants for the governorship election would pay N9m each before they could be permitted to paste their campaign posters and notices in parts of the states.

He warned that any aspirant who violates the order would be sued accordingly, declaring that the law did not permit indiscriminate pasting of posters.

Emecheta stated that the state government would use the money realised from the levies to clean up the mess generated by such posters after the poll.

