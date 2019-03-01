W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Guber Election: APC Suspends Amosun, Okorocha Over Anti-Party Activities

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, March 1st, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; and his Imo counterpart, Rochas Okorocha.

The two governors were suspended at the National Working Committee meeting held on Friday in Abuja over allegations of anti-party activities.

Recall that Governor Okorocha’s move to ensure that his son in law picked APC governorship ticket so as to succeed him as governor hit a brickwall.

His son in law has since decamped to another party in order to achieve his ambition and Okorocha has vowed to ensure his victory over APC candidate.

Similarly, an anointed successor of Governor Amosun has decamped to another party when he failed to pick the APC guber ticket, a move that was openly endorsed by governor Amosun.

The governorship election is scheduled for March 9, 2019.

Also suspended are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru; and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

 

 

 

