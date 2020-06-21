Guber Poll: Ondo Deputy Governor Resigns From APC, Defects to PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

After his exit from the party, he joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While presenting his resignation letter at the APC secretariat in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo LGA, Mr. Ajayi indicated that everybody was aware of the reason for his action.

Ajayi’s resignation came hours after he was restrained from leaving the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Bolaji Salami and his team.

Following his exit, the Deputy Governor headed straight to the secretariat of the PDP in the ward and subsequently announced his defection.

After the defection, Ajayi obtained his membership party card.