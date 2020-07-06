Guber Poll: Ondo SSG, Abegunde, Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, has reportedly resigned his appointment.

The former SSG stated in a letter written to the governor and a copy made available to journalist in Akure.

He said that his resignation is effective from Monday (today), July 6, 2020.

Abegunde, a close friend to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s estranged deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi said he would communicate his next line of action within the next 24 hours.

It would be recalled that the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi recently resigned, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and later defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Again, while the State Governor Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu early last week tested positive for COVID-19, the State Commissioner for Health and Chairman Task Force for Coronavirus, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro died last Friday.